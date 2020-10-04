7 arrested in Arizona protest against police brutality

PHOENIX (AP) — Seven people were arrested in Arizona’s capital city during a demonstration against police brutality. News outlets report that Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the arrests happened Saturday after a group of protesters marching in Phoenix began blocking traffic. Fortune says protesters were warned repeatedly. Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro said on Facebook that “police stalked and ambushed leaders” of the organization and other groups as organizers attempted to make sure all the people left the demonstration safely. The group also said that police were manufacturing charges to intimidate protesters. CBS 5 reports the demonstration was held to honor Dion Johnson and Breonna Taylor.