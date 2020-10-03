 Skip to Content

Trump campaign: Pence to host Arizona event on Thursday

AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — With COVID-19 putting President Donald Trump at least temporarily in a hospital, his re-election campaign has announced that Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in a Phoenix suburb on Thursday.

The campaign announced Saturday that Pence will host a general-admission midday event at TYR Tactical in Peoria.

The announcement followed Trump’s cancellation of multiple planned campaign stops after contracting COVID-19.

Those included Arizona rallies that were scheduled in the coming week in Tucson and Flagstaff. Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have scheduled their first trip to Arizona on Thursday.

