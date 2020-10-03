Scottsdale police: Man sought in killing of ex-girlfriend

SCOTTSALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say they’re seeking a 37-year-old man in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend found dead in her bedroom. Sgt. Ben Hoster said police have probable cause to arrest Charles Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault. The identify of the woman killed Friday was not released. Hoster said investigators determined that a male roommate of the victim heard gunshots when he returned to the residence Friday and that moments later Haeger emerged from the victim’s bedroom with a handgun. The roommate fled and got a neighbor to call 911. Responding police found the victim’s body in the bedroom.