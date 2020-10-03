Pac-12 starts Nov. 7, with ASU at USC in morning kickoff

By The Associated Press

The Pac-12 football season will begin with a morning start on Nov. 7 -Arizona State at Southern California.

The conference schedule released Saturday includes eight Friday games, at least one every week after the first weekend of the season. Each Pac-12 team has six opponents scheduled, five from its division and from across the conference.

The Nov. 7 opener kicks off at 9 a.m. local time. The conference has been toying with morning starts to boost nationwide exposure. TV partner Fox has emphasized its noon Eastern time window, trying to put high-profile games in that spot. Arizona State and USC will be Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" game, with its pregame show coming from the Los Angeles Coliseum

Arizona will begin the season at Utah. The Wildcats drew a difficult crossover game in Week 3 at Washington on November 21.

Home games will include USC (November 14), Colorado (December 5) and the Territorial Cup game between UA and ASU will be played on Friday, December 11.

The Pac-12 will open its 2020 season with a 9 a.m. west coast game between Arizona State and USC (Photo courtesy Pac-12/MGN)

The Pac-12 championship game will match division winners and be played Dec. 18. The other teams in the conference will also play a cross-division game that weekend for a total of seven games each.

No. 14 Oregon will open its season at home on Nov. 7 at Stanford.

Utah at UCLA is the first Friday game on Nov 13.

Other Friday games include, UCLA at Oregon on Nov. 20; Washington State at Washington and Oregon State at Oregon on Nov. 27; and Washington State at USC on Dec. 4.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story