Officials: Border agent fired at driver trying to hit him

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a Border Patrol agent shot at a vehicle involved in human smuggling after the driver attempted to strike the agent as he attempted to stop the vehicle on a southwestern New Mexico highway. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement said the vehicle drove off and that the Border Patrol and local authorities were trying to locate its driver. No suspect description was released and there was no immediate indication whether the gunfire wounded the driver. The statement said agent was not injured in the incident that e incident occurred Friday night along State Route 80.