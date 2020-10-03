Coyotes put speedy forward Michael Grabner on buyout waivers

The Arizona Coyotes have placed speedy forward Michael Grabner on waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. Grabner had one year left at $3.775 million in salary and a cap hit of $3.35 million. Assuming Grabner clears waivers Sunday, the buyout will cost Arizona just over $2.5 million, trim money off the books next season and cost an extra $1.26 million in 2021-22. The 32-year-old Grabner had 11 points during the shortened regular season and three goals in nine playoff games. He signed this deal coming off a 27-goal season in 2017-18.