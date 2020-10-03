By the numbers: Cardinals-Panthers
By The Associated Press
ARIZONA (2-1) at CAROLINA (1-2), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
VIDEO: Deandre Hopkins Carolina-week press conference
- OPENING LINE - Cardinals by 3 1/2
- RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cardinals 1-2; Panthers 1-2
- SERIES RECORD - Panthers lead series 12-5
- LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Cardinals 38-20 on Sept. 22, 2019, at Arizona
- LAST WEEK - Cardinals lost to Lions 26-13; Panthers beat Chargers 21-16
- AP PRO32 RANKING - Cardinals No. 14; Panthers No. 20
- CARDINALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (7), PASS (18).
- CARDINALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (12), PASS (8).
- PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (7).
- PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (21), PASS (24).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES
- The Panthers have won four straight games against the Cardinals and 11 of the last 14
- Panthers coach Matt Rhule and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury met twice as college coaches with Rhule's Baylor Bears beating Kingbury's Texas Tech Red Raiders 35-24. The year before, Texas Tech defeated Baylor 38-24
- Cardinals QB Kyle Murray has thrown five interceptions this season and has one of the league's worst QB ratings (79.7)
- Murray has 12 TDs (9 passing, 3 rushing) and four interceptions in nine career road starts
- WR DeAndre Hopkins is averaging 118.6 yards per game since his arrival in Arizona this season in a trade with Houston
- RB Kenyan Drake has four TDs rushing in three games
- WR Larry Fitzgerald has 33 catches for 406 yards and a touchdown in four career games at Carolina
- Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has completed 74% of his passes, third highest in the NFL
- 2019 All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey will miss his second straight game while on injured reserve with an ankle injury
- RB Mike Davis had 91 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his starting debut with Carolina
- Carolina's tight ends have been a nonfactor with Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz limited to a combined six catches for 37 yards
- LB Shaq Thompson and S Jeremy Chinn combined for 25 tackles against the Chargers
- Panthers rookie DT Derrick Brown had three tackles for a loss last week
- The Panthers forced four turnovers against LA
- Carolina has allowed six TDs rushing this season
- Panthers K Joey Slye has made 15 straight field goals dating back to last season, but has missed two extra points this year
- Fantasy tips: Panthers WR Curtis Samuel appears to be getting more involved in the offense and could be solid flex option
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.