By the numbers: Cardinals-Panthers

By The Associated Press

ARIZONA (2-1) at CAROLINA (1-2), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

VIDEO: Deandre Hopkins Carolina-week press conference

  • OPENING LINE - Cardinals by 3 1/2
  • RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cardinals 1-2; Panthers 1-2
  • SERIES RECORD - Panthers lead series 12-5
  • LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Cardinals 38-20 on Sept. 22, 2019, at Arizona
  • LAST WEEK - Cardinals lost to Lions 26-13; Panthers beat Chargers 21-16
  • AP PRO32 RANKING - Cardinals No. 14; Panthers No. 20
  • CARDINALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (7), PASS (18).
  • CARDINALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (12), PASS (8).
  • PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (7).
  • PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (21), PASS (24).
Carolina beat Arizona by 18 in 2019 and leads the all-time series 12-5 (Photo courtesy: MGN)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES

  • The Panthers have won four straight games against the Cardinals and 11 of the last 14
  • Panthers coach Matt Rhule and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury met twice as college coaches with Rhule's Baylor Bears beating Kingbury's Texas Tech Red Raiders 35-24. The year before, Texas Tech defeated Baylor 38-24
  • Cardinals QB Kyle Murray has thrown five interceptions this season and has one of the league's worst QB ratings (79.7)
  • Murray has 12 TDs (9 passing, 3 rushing) and four interceptions in nine career road starts
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins is averaging 118.6 yards per game since his arrival in Arizona this season in a trade with Houston
  • RB Kenyan Drake has four TDs rushing in three games
  • WR Larry Fitzgerald has 33 catches for 406 yards and a touchdown in four career games at Carolina
  • Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has completed 74% of his passes, third highest in the NFL
  • 2019 All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey will miss his second straight game while on injured reserve with an ankle injury
  • RB Mike Davis had 91 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his starting debut with Carolina
  • Carolina's tight ends have been a nonfactor with Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz limited to a combined six catches for 37 yards
  • LB Shaq Thompson and S Jeremy Chinn combined for 25 tackles against the Chargers
  • Panthers rookie DT Derrick Brown had three tackles for a loss last week
  • The Panthers forced four turnovers against LA
  • Carolina has allowed six TDs rushing this season
  • Panthers K Joey Slye has made 15 straight field goals dating back to last season, but has missed two extra points this year
  • Fantasy tips: Panthers WR Curtis Samuel appears to be getting more involved in the offense and could be solid flex option

