Website: Trump leads all Facebook ad spending in Arizona

8:56 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Researchers say President Donald Trump has spent more money on Facebook advertising targeting Arizona users since July than any other candidate. A New York University Tandon School of Engineering project that monitors Facebook spending reports that the Trump campaign and his various affiliates have spent $3 million on Facebook ads in the state since July 1. That’s more the amount spent during the same period by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who spent $2.3 million. Damon McCoy, professor of computer science and engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, and doctoral student Laura Edelson built the NYU Tandon Online Transparency Project.

Associated Press

