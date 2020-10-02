Arizona reports 551 additional COVID cases, 19 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Friday reported 551 additional known COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 219,763 cases and 5,693 cases. COVID-19-related hospitalization metrics reported by the state remained fairly level as of Thursday. Seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases in Arizona and daily deaths dropped in the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press. The average for new cases went from 665 on Sept. 17 to 480 on Thursday while the average for daily deaths went from 19 to 16.