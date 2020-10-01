Phoenix police: Body found in desert could be missing woman

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a body has been found in a north Phoenix desert area and it could be that of a woman who has been missing for almost a month. They say the body believed to be 59-year-old Julie Concialdi was located about 3 p.m. Thursday and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will try to positively identify it and determine the cause of death. Police arrested 57-year-old Joseph Concialdi on Sept. 15 on suspicion of first-degree murder days after he reported his wife of 30 years missing. They say forensic evidence led them to believe Julie Concialdi was a homicide victim. Her truck was found burned and abandoned on Sept. 4.