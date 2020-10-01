Panthers look to continue domination of Cardinals

Panthers look to continue domination of CardinalsNew
The Panthers look to continue their dominance of the Cardinals and pull even at 2-2 on the season with a win Sunday against Kyler Murray and Arizona. Carolina has won 11 of its last 14 games against Arizona, including four straight. The Panthers will again be without running back Christian McCaffrey, leaving Mike Davis to carry the load on offense. The Cardinals are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Lions after winning their first two games.