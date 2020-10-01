Kingsbury, Rhule renew friendly rivalry at the NFL level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule and Kliff Kingsbury are set to match coaching strategies again — only this time at the NFL level when the Carolina Panthers host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The two former high-profile college coaches met twice in the Big 12 with Kingsbury’s Texas Tech Red Raiders beating Rhule’s Baylor Bears in 2017, but Rhule gained a measure of revenge the following year with a victory that directly resulted in Kingsbury being fired with two years left on his contract. Rhule texted Kingsbury after the game to tell him he was sorry and the two have since forged a friendship.