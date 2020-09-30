Auditors report shortcomings in Arizona regulatory agency

Auditors say the Arizona state government department with a broad range of responsibilities, including checking the accuracy of measuring devices such as gasoline station pumps, is itself falling short on the job. The Auditor General’s Office says the Department of Agriculture didn’t always prioritize high-priority establishments such as gasoline pumps and store scales. The auditors also reported that the department licensed hundreds of pest management applicators without obtaining criminal history background checks. The department agreed to take the recommended steps to improve its operations, but Director Mark Killian said some problems stem from funding cuts leading to a significant reduction in staffing.