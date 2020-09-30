Arizona state police gets body cameras for 12% of force

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says someone is donating 150 body-worn cameras for state police officers. That’s enough to equip about 12% of the force in the coming months. Ducey’s administration released few details about the cameras Wednesday, including which officers will get them and what company is supplying them. Ducey last year requested $5 million to buy nearly 1,300 cameras to equip every Department of Public Safety officer, along with related storage equipment and staff. The request stalled because of the coronavirus outbreak but Ducey says he’ll renew it next year. He says the body cameras increase public trust and keep officers safe.