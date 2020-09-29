University of Arizona stay-at-home request set to expire

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona says a two-week shelter-in-place recommendation intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 is set to expire Tuesday. University officials on Monday cited recent COVID-19 testing data that has shown numbers that are headed in the right direction. Officials say the university’s daily positivity rate which measures community spread fell to 3.4% on Friday, below the targeted 5%. President Robert Robbins is positive about the university’s direction but has raised concerns that students are not following the necessary steps. He warned that the recommendation could be reinstated. State officials on Tuesday reported 675 additional COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.