New Mexico city explores options for commercial air service

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The Las Cruces City Council has given the green light to continue exploring what it would take to reestablish commercial air service for the southern New Mexico community. Consultants told councilors during a work session Monday that research indicates the airport could sustain two to four daily flights to Dallas, Phoenix or maybe both cities. The consultants also identified American Airlines as a potential provider. The city’s economic development department has been working with the consultants to determine the feasibility of restoring passenger service. The goal would be daily, regional commercial flights out of the Las Cruces airport.