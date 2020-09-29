Mohave County authorities: 2 adults found dead in Chloride

CHLORIDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say they are investigating a homicide case in the small town of Chloride. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence about 8 p.m. Monday and reported finding two adults dead inside. The names, ages and genders of the victims weren’t immediately released Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials say it’s a homicide case, but they didn’t release any details about how the victims were killed or if any suspects were being sought. They say the names of the victims were being withheld until relatives are notified. Chloride is an old mining town located 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Kingman.