Closing date of GM-Nikola partnership may be delayed

DETROIT (AP) — Shares in electric truck startup Nikola fell more than 7% after General Motors cast doubt on whether a $2 billion partnership would close as scheduled. GM says the deal has not closed and discussions with Nikola are continuing. A news release from when the deal was announced said the companies expect to finalize it before Wednesday. A regulatory filing by Nikola says either side can end the deal if it doesn’t close by Dec. 3. Under the partnership announced Sept. 8, GM would get an 11% stake in Nikola in exchange for engineering and building Nikola’s Badger pickup truck. But on Sept. 20, Nikola founder and Chairman Trevor Milton resigned after a short-seller accused the company of fraud. Nikola denied the allegations.