Navajo Nation reports 22 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 22 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus but no additional deaths. The latest figures released Monday bring the total number of cases to 10,312 with the known death toll remaining at 555. Tribal officials said 105,451 people have been tested on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and 7,253 have recovered from COVID-19. The Navajo Nation has implemented a stricter weekend lockdown as it looks into new clusters of coronavirus cases from family gatherings and off-reservation travel. Residents now are being required to stay home from Friday evening until early Monday morning.