Family of man fatally shot by Mesa police seeking witnesses

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by Mesa police officers last week say they’re hoping witnesses will come forward and tell investigators what they saw. What’s in dispute is whether 21-year-old Angel Benitez had his hands in the air when he was shot. Police say Benitez was behind the wheel of a stolen car Friday in a pursuit that ended in Tempe. They say Benitez complied at first before dropping his hands out of view toward the waistband of his pants and officers perceived that as a threat and opened fire. It was later determined that Benitez wasn’t armed. Mesa police say three officers involved had their body cameras turned on at the time of the shooting, but only audio recorded.