Cindy McCain joins Biden’s transition advisory board

PHOENIX (AP) — Cindy McCain will advise Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential transition team as it prepares for the former vice president to take office if he wins in November. Biden’s transition team announced Monday that McCain will be the second Republican on the 16-member advisory board. McCain is the widow of former Republican senator and 2008 presidential nominee John McCain. Biden’s transition team is preparing for a smooth transfer of power should Biden win the presidency. The teams typically line up candidates for key appointments and prepare to implement policies early in the new president’s administration.