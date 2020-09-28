Arizona fire grows to more than 12,400 acres, 3 homes burned

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters are working to get a grip on a wildfire north of Phoenix that has destroyed several structures, including three homes. The blaze, which was first reported Friday afternoon in the Tonto National Forest, has grown to more than 19 square miles with no containment. Forest officials said the wildfire is burning in grass and brush. But three homes, five outbuildings and several cars have been destroyed. Some residents who evacuated were leaving summer homes. Crews continue to set backfires to help protect structures and other assets near Cave Creek. Firefighters are focused on suppressing flames on the fire’s northern side.