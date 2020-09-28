2020 Watch: How much do debates matter this year?

NEW YORK (AP) — The race is tightening in some states, but Joe Biden is maintaining a remarkably stable lead over President Donald Trump in most polls five weeks before Election Day. Still, the Republican president has at least two big opportunities to improve his standing this week. First, Trump and his allies have the chance to change the national focus as they push for the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee. Second, the first presidential debate gives Trump a prime-time opening to test Biden’s physical and mental strength once and for all. Biden is being advised to avoid direct attacks, but Trump likely won’t make it easy to take the high road.