User error: Murray’s INTs hurt in Cardinals’ first loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray’s magic legs returned on Sunday with another highlight-reel touchdown run. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, his inconsistent arm made an appearance, too. Murray made big plays for the Cardinals for a third straight week, finishing with 270 yards passing, two touchdown passes and a spectacular 1-yard touchdown run. But his three interceptions were a crucial reason the Cardinals lost to the Detroit Lions 26-23 on Sunday.