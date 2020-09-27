Bumgarner gets 1st win in final start for D-backs, 11-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings to win his first game for Arizona in his ninth and final start this season, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3 y to close disappointing years for both teams. Bumgarner, a former World Series MVP for San Francisco, left the Giants as a free agent for an $85 million, five-year contract to pitch in the desert. Arizona finished last in the NL West at 25-35, one game ahead of Colorado.