Correction: Virus Outbreak-College Sports story

Correction: Virus Outbreak-College Sports storyNew
In a story September 22, 2020, about COVID-19 disruptions in college sports, The Associated Press erroneously reported Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson had previously told AP the conference would not move forward on a fall football season without its schools having the ability to test daily for COVID-19. Thompson told AP the conference would not move forward until it acquired the capacity for its schools to do COVID-19 antigen testing on in athletes.