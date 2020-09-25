Judge won’t extend time to count ballots from Navajo Nation

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has refused to give officials an extra 10 days after election day to count mail-in ballots for Navajo Nation members who live on the tribe’s reservation in Arizona and whose ballots are postmarked by the close of voting on Nov. 3. Judge Murray Snow said most Navajo Nation residents don’t have access to home delivery of mail and must travel long distances to get their mail. The judge also said Navajo voters have other options for delivering completed ballots, such as dropping them off at county recorder’s offices and at polling places.