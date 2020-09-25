Gallen strikes out career-high 10, D-backs beat Rockies 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader. The 25-year-old Gallen has been one of the National League’s top pitchers for much of the season and saved one of his best outings for last. He gave up five singles and walked two. He finishes the season with a 2.75 ERA over 12 starts and struck out 82 batters over 72 innings. The loss further diminished the Rockies’ already minuscule playoff chances.