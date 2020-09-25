Customs officers find heroin in car crossing Port of Nogales

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say over 100 pounds of drugs were found in a car Wednesday. They say customs officers stopped a 21-year-old man crossing the border at Nogales in a sedan and pulled him aside for extra inspection. They uncovered 68 red packages stuffed into various compartments in the vehicle, including 102 pounds of heroin and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl. In the U.S., the drugs could be sold for as much as $1 million.