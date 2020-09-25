Arizona sees 518 new virus cases, hospital counts still low

PHOENIX (AP) — New coronavirus cases in Arizona are remaining fairly stable as the state continues to see no big rise in cases after the Labor Day holiday. The state Health Services Department reported 518 new virus cases Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic began hitting the state in March to 216,367. The state also reported 28 new deaths, which the total to 5,587. The average number of new cases has risen over the past two weeks, but are fairly steady this week. Hospital use is way down from the mid-July peak that saw more than 3,500 people being treated.