Undefeated Cardinals try to keep rolling vs. winless Lions

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals try to continue their impressive September against the winless Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Arizona has beaten San Francisco and Washington to open the season at 2-0 for the first time since 2015 and just the sixth time in the past 30 years. Second-year Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has run for three touchdowns. Arizona’s defense is much improved and is giving up just 17.5 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL. Detroit has lost to Chicago and Green Bay. The teams tied 27-27 in the season opener last season.