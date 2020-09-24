Police: Dead newborn found behind a south Phoenix business

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a baby has been found dead behind a business in south Phoenix. They say officers responded to a call about an unresponsive child around 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say an infant was found at the scene and it wasn’t breathing. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics pronounced the baby dead. Police say they are trying to locate and review surveillance footage from the area. They aren’t releasing the gender of the baby at this time and say they’re unsure whether the child died at the scene or at a different location and was later left behind the business.