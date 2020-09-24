Family of Buckeye man killed in shooting files $950K claim

PHOENIX (AP) — The family of a Buckeye man who died in a shooting six months ago has filed a nearly $1 million notice of claim against the Buckeye Police Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. The claim alleges that police officers and sheriff’s deputies were slow to respond to the shooting of 44-year-old Isidro Meza. According to the Arizona Republic, the notice also accuses the agencies of gross negligence, wrongful death and negligent supervision, training and hiring of its personnel. The two law enforcement agencies have until Nov. 8 to respond to the claim notice or it could turn into a lawsuit.