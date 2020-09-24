Arizona sees 566 new virus cases, very low hospital counts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will provide the state’s three public universities with $14 million in additional funding to boost their efforts to test, track and respond to the coronavirus. Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday the money will help the universities build on their current efforts to track and contain the virus. The funding comes as Arizona hospitals continue to get a break from the influx of coronavirus cases that nearly overwhelmed their ability to care for patients early in the summer. The state reported 566 new confirmed cases Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic hit to 215,852. The also state announced 34 new deaths, bringing that total to 5,559