Rookie Mathisen hits 2 HRs, D-backs beat Rangers 7-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Wyatt Mathisen hit his first two career homers, fellow rookie Daulton Varsho knocked in the go-ahead run with a triple and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks swept the two-game series. The Diamondbacks were trailing 3-1 going into the sixth but rallied for a six-run inning off Rangers pitchers Wes Benjamin, Nick Goody and Brett Martin. Arizona sent 10 batters to the plate. Carson Kelly had a game-tying, two-run single, Varsho followed with the go-ahead triple and then Mathisen and Tim Locastro hit back-to-back homers.