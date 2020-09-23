Caregiver of elderly Arizona man accused of theft, forgery

DEWEY, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say a caregiver has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and other charges. They say 51-year-old Christine Garthright was taken into custody Wednesday at the Dewey home of the 89-year-old male victim. County sheriff’s officials say Garthright is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Camp Verde jail and also is facing charges of theft, computer tampering, forgery and trespassing. The daughter of the victim notified sheriff’s officials that Garthright was exploiting her father for money over a four-year period. She reviewed her father’s bank account activities and found that between June of 2018 and May of 2020, Garthright allegedly wrote 34 unauthorized checks totaling more than $11,000.