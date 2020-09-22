Tuskegee airman from Arizona who flew in 3 wars dies at 95

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A member of the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen who died in Arizona will be remembered this week. Martinez Funeral Chapels in Nogales confirmed a funeral for George Washington Biggs is scheduled for Thursday. Biggs died Saturday at age 95. His daughter, Rose Biggs-Dickerson, told The Arizona Republic that her father had been living in a senior-care facility in Tucson. A native of Nogales, Biggs enlisted in 1943 at age 18 with the U.S. Army Air Corps _ which later became the U.S. Air Force. He was placed in an elite group of fighter pilots trained at Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute.