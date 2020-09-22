Judge mulls giving more time to count Navajo Nation ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling whether to order officials to count mail-in ballots up to 10 extra days after election day for Navajo Nation members who live on the tribe’s reservation in Arizona and whose ballots are postmarked by election day. A lawyer representing Navajo Nation members said at a hearing that mail service on the reservation is much slower than other communities and argued that Arizona’s requirement that ballots be turned in to authorities by 7 p.m. on election night would disenfranchise tribal members. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office says those who filed the lawsuit haven’t explained why they can’t meet the existing deadline.