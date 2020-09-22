Border Patrol: Agent fatally shot person after being stabbed

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent fatally shot someone who stabbed the agent multiple times. It happened Monday evening as the agent was patrolling on foot east of Nogales. The Border Patrol says the agent was able to fire his weapon despite being stabbed, killing the person. The agent was flown to a Tucson hospital where he was treated and released. The FBI said Tuesday that it is investigating the assault of a federal officer but declined to provide further details. The Border Patrol didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information, including the identities of the agent and the person killed.