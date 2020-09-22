Arizona finds nearly 600 more COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 595 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths. The statewide totals as of Tuesday stand at 214,846 cases and 5,498 known deaths. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 showed a very slight rise but ventilator usage was down. According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased over the past two weeks by nearly 200 _ an increase of 33.8%. The increase in the average followed the state’s recent changing of its case-counting methodology. It now includes “probable” results from less-accurate antigen testing.