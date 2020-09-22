1 man dead, another seriously hurt in Tucson wall collapse

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead and another seriously injured after a wall collapsed at an office building on Tucson’s southwest side. Tucson Fire Department officials say crews were called out about 10 a.m. Tuesday. They say one victim was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The names and ages of the two men weren’t immediately released. It was unclear what the victims were doing at the time of the wall collapse and authorities didn’t immediately know why the collapse occurred.