West Virginia elk herd increases to about 85 over summer

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says the state’s elk herd has added at least 15 calves, bringing the total elk population to about 85. Elk project leader Randy Kelley says it has been a good summer for elk in southern West Virginia. The state’s elk restoration project is located at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County and is at the end of its fifth year. Some of the elk that were transplanted from the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky and the Arizona Game and Fish Department have radio collars.