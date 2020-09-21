Pima County prosecutors won’t charge Tucson police officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Attorney’s Office has decided not to pursue criminal charges against four Tucson police officers in connection with an in-custody death five months ago. In a 14-page letter released Monday, county prosecutors said the office’s review of the case showed “there is insufficient evidence to prove negligent or reckless homicide.” Authorities say 27-year-old Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez died while in handcuffs following a 911 call from his grandmother that he allegedly was under the influence of drugs and acting strange. The county Office of the Medical Examiner said Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez’s cause of death was “sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint.”