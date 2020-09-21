Navajo Nation report 11 new coronavirus cases and no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day. The Navajo Department of Health says the number of known COVID-19-related deaths remains at 548 since the pandemic began. The total number of confirmed cases is now 10,031 which includes one additional case that was previously unreported due to delayed reporting. Tribal health officials say 102,442 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 7,234 have recovered on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation enforced another 32-hour partial weekend lockdown, which ‪‪began at 9 p.m. Saturday and ended at 5 a.m. Monday, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.