Washington’s slow start can’t be overcome in Week 2 setback

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Washington Football Team’s offense spent much of Sunday afternoon trying to find a way to consistently move the ball against Arizona’s defense. By the time it showed improvement, it was much too late. Washington fell into a 27-3 hole by early in the fourth quarter and lost 30-15 to the Cardinals in Week 2. Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins had decent stats, completing 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown. But he also had a costly fumble when it looked like Washington had a good chance to score. Coach Ron Rivera said Haskins missed early opportunities to make big plays.