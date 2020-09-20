Tucson police: 2 men found fatally shot in double homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say two men were killed in a double homicide, with one victim found on a midtown street and the other in a nearby alley. Police said 21-year-old Manaury Acevedo was found Friday night mortally wounded on a street near a stopped SUV while 20-year-old Javier Araiza Lugo was found fatally shot in an alley as officers canvassed the neighborhood for evidence. A handgun was found near Acevada and detectives determined that he and Lugo were both in the SUV when the shooting occurred. Police said no immediate arrest was made as detectives followed up leads. Police originally identified one of the victims as 26-year-old Javier Azaiza Anaya on Saturday, but later corrected his last name and age.