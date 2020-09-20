Thomas’s career-high 31 leads Sun past Aces 87-62 in Game 1

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jasmine Thomas had a career-high 31 points, Alyssa Thomas scored 18, and the Connecticut Sun pulled away early and cruised to a 87-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game of 1 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals. Alyssa Thomas had six rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks. Natisha Hiedeman made 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points for Connecticut. A’ja Wilson led top-seeded Las Vegas with 19 points and Jackie Young scored 16. Game 2 is Tuesday night.