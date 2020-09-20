Springer hits inside-the-park HR, Astros top D-backs 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot, to lead the Houston Astros over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday.Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run for Houston with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Playing what could be his final home game with the Astros as he is set to enter free agency in the offseason, Springer pushed his 2020 total to 13 home runs. Houston improved to 27-26 and will finish the regular season on the road against Seattle and Texas.