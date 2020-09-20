Murray runs for 2 TDs, Cardinals roll past Washington 30-15

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for 286 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores to lead the Arizona Cardinals over the Washington Football Team 30-15 on Sunday. The Cardinals were dominant in their push to a 2-0 record, jumping to a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. They led 20-0 by halftime and 20-3 following the third. DeAndre Hopkins caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Zane Gonzalez made three field goals. Murray’s 21-yard touchdown run made it 27-3 early in the fourth.