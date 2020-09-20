Apache Junction police: Man accused in fatal attack on woman

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Apache Junction say a man has been arrested after a woman was fatally attacked while walking to her car outside an apartment complex. They say 30-year-old Jay Hungerford is being held in the Pinal County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Police say Hungerford and 68-year-old Joan Sirhan had no prior contact before what appears to be an unprovoked attack. They say Sirhan visited her daughter and grandchildren and was headed home about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when she was attacked. Police say officers they found Sirhan lying on the ground unconscious with extensive injuries to her face and head. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.